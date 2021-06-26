Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 651.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 166,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,058 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,075.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 220.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 98,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $4,236,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

