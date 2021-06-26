iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

