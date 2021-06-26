iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.07 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94.

