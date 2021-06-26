iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,681 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254,786. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

