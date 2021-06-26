iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

BATS IBML opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

