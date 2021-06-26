iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

