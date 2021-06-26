iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $62,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

