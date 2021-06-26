iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.