iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.50% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $187.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $115.62 and a 12 month high of $191.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.78.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

