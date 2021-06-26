Italo Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market cap of $22,144.96 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00163876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.94 or 1.00252188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.