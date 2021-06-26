ITO Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $92,783.20 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 26% lower against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $92,783.20 and approximately $28.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00096202 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,201.39 or 0.99450752 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Coin Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

