Ixcoin (IXC) Trading Up 30.1% This Week

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $13.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 126% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,198,686 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

