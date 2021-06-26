Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,714 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

J stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

