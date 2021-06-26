Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.84 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.