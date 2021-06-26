Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $532,102.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

