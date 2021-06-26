Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.31% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 523,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

