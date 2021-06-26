JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.34). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 50,993 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

