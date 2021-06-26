Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $211,898.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00577384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037917 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

