John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 125.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

