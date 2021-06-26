JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of Northwest Natural worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Northwest Natural by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

