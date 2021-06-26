JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 247.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.02% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.