JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of RGLD opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

