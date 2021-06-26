JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.47% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,877.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

