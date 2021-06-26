JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 20,721 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Manhattan Associates worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $147.34.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.