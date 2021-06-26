JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 22,599 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of United Community Banks worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in United Community Banks by 49.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

