JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,365 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,167,644 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

KALU opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.71. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

