JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

