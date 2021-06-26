JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

BECN stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.19.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

