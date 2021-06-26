JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of LGI Homes worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

LGIH opened at $153.62 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.62.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

