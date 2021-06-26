JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 419.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of APi Group worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,435,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 659,559 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in APi Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,966,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 432,734 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in APi Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,874,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 441,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in APi Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.72.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

