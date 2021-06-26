JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.92 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 182.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of TPI Composites worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.99. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

