JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Science Applications International worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $61,586,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

