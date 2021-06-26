JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,178,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.77% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.54. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

