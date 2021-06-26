JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of UFP Industries worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.13.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

