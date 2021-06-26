JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

