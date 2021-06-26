JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.13 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,288,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

