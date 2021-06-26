JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.16 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Flowers Foods worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.