JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,641,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,192,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,937,867. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

