JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 100,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO opened at $633.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.48 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

