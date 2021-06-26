JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 15.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Barclays by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.89 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.