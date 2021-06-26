JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 126,762 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.39% of Getty Realty worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.56.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

