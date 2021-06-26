JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 140,109 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Hillenbrand worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

