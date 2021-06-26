JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,828 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Medpace worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total value of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,407,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,032 shares of company stock valued at $41,099,506 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MEDP opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.