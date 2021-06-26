JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 23,341 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

CIBR opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

