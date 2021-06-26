JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 33,828 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of First American Financial worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First American Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

