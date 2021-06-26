JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 46,781 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of Gibraltar Industries worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

