JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,042 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Maximus worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:MMS opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

