JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after buying an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.