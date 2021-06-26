JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Old Republic International worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

