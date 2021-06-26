JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of PS Business Parks worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE PSB opened at $150.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.06. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.